Get into Good Habits when talented folk duo visit Notts venue for gig
Good Habits were forged on the other side of the globe and their appearance is eagerly awaited by their army of fans.
Featuring Bonnie Schwarz on cello and vocals, and Pete Shaw on accordion, Good Habits mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness.
After a pandemic spent happily stranded in New Zealand, they have arrived back in the UK to spread their joyous music throughout Europe.
Since returning home, they have toured relentlessly around the UK and Europe and received plays on BBC Radio 6 Music.
For more on the gig, go to www.thesquirepac.co.uk.
