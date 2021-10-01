Get in the mood at Mansfield Palace Theatre with leading big band

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 10.

Back by popular demand for a fifth time, The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra bring you The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular at the Palace Theatre.The music that filled the dancehalls during the big band era is brought to life once again by the hardest swinging band in the UK, recreating the million-sellers of the 1940s and 50s with a show that’s guaranteed to get audiences In The Mood.The acclaimed British Moonlight Serenade Orchestra is directed by Kevin Cunningham, who has lived in Mansfield for over a decade and is thrilled to be performing in his adopted hometown.He said: “Our audiences can expect a fun, high-energy wall of sound from a 13-piece American style big band playing the numbers that everyone knows and loves.”The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra features the very best musicians, as well as outstanding vocalists.

For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Get in the mood at Mansfield Palace Theatre with The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra

