Get in early for hit shows on the way to Nottingham

Dad, Bluey and Bingo in Bluey's Big Play

Tickets are now on sale for an array of big shows heading to Nottingham Theatre Royal.

And while they may seem a long way off, it’s worth getting in early to avoid the dreaded ‘sold out’ message and have something special to look forward to.

A major new production of the West End and Broadway smash-hit Legally Blonde the Musical will run at the venue from May 19 to 23, 2026. The ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl’ fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that “being true to yourself never goes out of style”.

The show is co-produced by Leicester theatre Curve. Its chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said in a joint statement: “Legally Blonde is firmly established in the musical theatre repertoire as a contemporary classic and it’s a pleasure to be reunited with Elle in the 2020s. The electrifying musical about empowerment, equality and the folly of judging a book by its cover remains pitch perfect and as relevant as ever. We are looking forward to creating a fresh, fun and sunny production of this great musical.”

Operation Mincemeat has enjoyed unprecedented critical acclaim

Also on the way is Operation Mincemeat, named Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards. It’s arguably the best-reviewed show in West End history, with 77 five-star reviews. It’s now also a nominated for Best Musical in the Tony Awards.

The show is set in 1943 – and Britain is losing the war. Luckily, the future of the country is about to be gambled on a stolen corpse.

Billed as “Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train,” Operation Mincemeat is a fast-paced, comical and remarkable true story, telling of the twisted secret mission that helped the Allies win the Second World War. It explains how a dead body, a fake love letter, and - of all people - Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, came together to wrongfoot Hitler.

David Benedict in Variety called it “a little show with a very big future”. Peter Marks in The Washington Post wrote: “The Brits have made the year’s funniest musical.” Neil Norman in the Daily Mirror hailed it is “a miraculous musical that tells the entire story in a kind of accelerated farce that is part Mel Brooks, part Six, part Hamilton with a side order of One Man, Two Guvnors.” Neil Armstrong on The Mail on Sunday commented: Before curtain I talked to a fan seeing this for the seventh time. I wondered why anyone would see the same show seven times. Now I know.”

Natasha Hodgson as Ewen Montagu in Operation Mincemeat (photo: Matt Crockett)

Operation Mincemeat is recommended for ages six and above. It runs from July 20 to August 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale on Friday June 6.

Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are back by popular demand in the Olivier Award nominated live stage show Bluey’s Big Play. Featuring puppets, the theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Heeler family delighting fans.

The show features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. It tells how, when Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. They pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore and the UAE, and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Bingo, Bandit, Chattermax and Bluey in Bluey's Big Play

Natasha Spence from BBC Studios said “The play’s last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey’s Big Play live on stage."

Ben Hatton from co-producers Cuffe and Taylor added: “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey’s Big Play received in our previous tour – the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn’t be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again.”

The show runs from February 26 to March 1, 2026.

And the Netherfield-based Carlton Operatic Society presents Come From Away from May 26 to 30, 2026. The acclaimed musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001. A heartwarming tale of kindness, community, and the power of human connection, this musical promises to leave audiences inspired and uplifted, celebrating humanity, hope and the kindness of strangers.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.