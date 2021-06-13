Gaynor Faye to star in top thriller Looking Good Dead at Nottingham Theatre Royal

See Gaynor Faye in Looking Good Dead at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 26 to 31.

TV and stage star Gaynor Faye will play Kellie Bryce in the world premiere stage production of the Peter James best-selling novel when it hits the stage.Gaynor joins previously announced award-winning EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce.Gaynor played Megan Macey in Emmerdale for seven years. She is also well-known for playing Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and most recently starred in BBC1 drama The Syndicate. No good deed goes unpunished. Hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes witness to a vicious murder.Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Det Supt Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.