Gangsters and gags galore as Bugsy Malone hits the stage later this year at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from Bugsy Malone by Alan Parker and words and music by Paul Williams (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

Alan Parker’s world-famous 1976 movie launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and can now be seen as a spectacular theatrical experience on tour in this revival of the acclaimed Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production. It comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 1 to 6.

Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar winner Paul Williams, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give a Little Love and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, Bugsy Malone is a joyously uplifting masterclass of musical comedy.The show is set in Prohibition-era New York, a city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guym who soons finds himself wrapped up in all sorts of shenanigans and has to keep his head and things threaten to spiral out of control.

For more on how to get tickets for this production you can see www.trch.co.uk

