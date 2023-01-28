​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 3.

The Comedy Store returns to the Leeming Street venue soon with another great line-up of stand-up aces.With nearly 40 years of experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new comedy talent, and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today.

The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican, have all cut their comedy teeth with them.

This gig in Mansfield stars Stephen Bailey, Steve Gribbin and Connor Burns.

Stephen Bailey is a comedian, presenter, actor and writer, a proud northern, working class, gay man.

The multi-award nominated star’s brand of gossipy humour has singled him out as one of the UK’s most sought-after talents.

Steve Gribbin is a diminutive guitar-wielding satirist from Liverpool, whose comedy songs and off the wall observations have made him one of the firm favourites of the comedy circuit.

Connor Burns is one of the most exciting emerging acts on the Scottish comedy circuit in recent years.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk