Gags galore with comedy ace Russell Howard when visits Nottingham and Sheffield in 2023

Russell Howard is coming to Nottingham and Sheffield on his latest UK tour.

Sheffield City Hall, April 15 and 16, 2023/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 6.

One of the leading comedians on the UK is not to be missed when he sets out on the road again next year on his latest UK tour.

Extra shows have been added to Russell Howard’s Sheffield dates, due to popular demand.

He can now be seen at 3pm and 7.30pm on both days of his stay in Sheffield.

As we reel from one global crisis to the next, join Russell Howard as he puts the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way, using his uplifting style of comedy.

Russell first burst onto the UK stand-up scene in his early 20s and then was picked up to perform as a regular on Mock The Week on BBC2, between 2006 and 2010.

He has also starred in his highly successful shows Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour. On radio, he presented the popular Russell Howard Show on BBC Radio 6Music.

Over the years, his live stand-up shows have included Dingledodies, Right Here Right Now, Wonderbox and Recalibrate, earning him an army of fans up and down the country.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets to see him in Nottingham and Sheffield, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk