Funnyman Micky Flanagan has two shows lined up at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

See comedian Micky Flanagan in Nottingham soon.

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, September 28 and 29.

Top comic Micky Flanagan has extended his If We Ever Needed It... tour due to popular demand and it will now include shows at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month.

Micky has had a colossal year, with his hugely successful show breaking records left, right and centre in some of the biggest venues in the UK. But, he’s only just getting started.

Starting next month and continuing until November, Micky will be hitting the road once again, embarking on an extended tour.

Micky explained: “I loved doing the shows earlier in the year, so much so I’m back out this autumn in new venues and returning to some of my favourites where people couldn’t get tickets first time round.”

The show covers Micky turning 60 - who’d have thought it? - as well as many other pressing topics including his school alumni and one or two other things that mean the performances are definitely for the over-16s.

One of the country’s most popular stand-up performers, Micky’s appearances onstage and on our TV screens have secured him an army of fans.

