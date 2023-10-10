Funhouse Comedy Club to launch stand-up night at Il Rosso in Mansfield soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Il Rosso, Mansfield, Thursday November 9.

Funhouse Comedy Club will look to build on the success of its stand-up nights at numerous venues across the country by launching a new night at Il Rosso, Mansfield.

Topping the bill is 2021 British Comedian of the Year finalist, Greek comedian George Zach.

George Zach will top the bill at the Funhouse Comedy Club event in Mansfield on November 9.

After gaining a degree in England, he decided not to return to his home on a Greek Island.Instead, he chose to follow his passion for comedy, live in Newcastle and now entertains audiences with his funny Geordie observations.

Opening the night will be the intelligent, controversially witty, hip and silly Markus Birdman, who got to semis of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent. His dandyish onstage confidence, versatility and infectious nature result in a truly absorbing performance.

Compere for the night will be the highly talented Patrick Draper, who took the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions with his deadpan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch lines and ridiculous short stories.

Details: Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.30pm show. Food is available pre-show. Tickets for the show only are £15 in advance or £30 in advance with food. For more, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk