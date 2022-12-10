Fun for all the family with Frozen event at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Don't miss the Frozen Sing-a-long screening at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

Jenmat Productions are delighted to present Disney’s Frozen Sing-along, featuring a full screening of this animated musical film.

Audience members will be able to sing along with Anna and Elsa, while following the lyrics and watching this magical film on a huge cinematic screen.

Presented by a live host to get you in the mood and warm up your voices, this is truly one of the coolest family events to be enjoyed this Christmas.

Frozen has been a massive cinematic hit ever since it was released to waiting audiences at the end of 2013.

Please note that this is the screening of the film and not a stage show.

For more on ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk