Fun for all the family when Three Inch Fools present fresh spin on the Bard this summer

The Secret Diary of Henry VIII and The Comedy Of Errors

The Three Inch Fools will present a madcap, musical take on a historical figure and a Shakespearean classic, performing come rain or shine for audiences of all ages.Brand new work The Secret Diary of Henry VIII comes to Wollaton Hall and Newstead Abbey, providing an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court.Unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, young Henry navigates the ups and downs of courtly life, and all whilst fighting the French (again) and rewriting religion.The Fools will also bring their unique twist to The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s shortest - and wildest - comedy, to Nottingham Castle.The Play That Goes Wrong’s Sean Turner directs this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps.