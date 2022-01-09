Fun for all as Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's annual family concert returns
Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 29.
NPO’s annual family concert is always a great event for music lovers of all ages in the area.This year’s concert has the theme of Villains, Thieves and Gangsters.Special guest host for the concert will be former BBC East Midlands favourite Dominic Heale.Along with the talented players who make up the NPO, the concert will also showcase some local stars of Nottingham Operatic Society - Kate Taylor (pictured), Mark Coffey-Bainbridge and Simon Theobald - who will perform songs from Wicked, Oliver! and Kiss Me Kate.The orchestra will play opera favourites from Carmen, Don Giovanni and The Thieving Magpie, plus music from Star Wars, Ocean’s Eleven, The Godfather and Robin Hood – Prince Of Thieves. Expect musical fun for all the family and, who knows, you might even meet Darth Vader!
Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk for tickets.