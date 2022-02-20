Fun and games galore when Cluedo hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

Cluedo will be visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal for some fun and games from February 28 to March 5 (Photo credit: Craig Sugden)

Starring Michelle Collins at Miss Scarlett and Midsomer Murders’ favourite Daniel Casey as Professor Plum, Cluedo is an exciting, comedy thriller based on the hit 1985 film Clue and the classic board game loved by generations. You can see it at the city centre venue from February 28 to March 5.

It can also be seen at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from May 23 to 28 as part of the same UK tour.

The full cast will feature Jean-Luke Worrell as Wadsworth, Laura Kirman as Yvette, Wesley Griffith as Colonel Mustard, Etisyai Philip as Mrs White, Judith Amesenga as Mrs Peacock and Tom Babbage as Reverend Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ensemble players are Harry Bradley and Meg Travers, with Georgia Bradley and Liam Harrigan as understudies.

Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film Clue, the brand new comedy thriller Cluedo, is directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong), and will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham for one week as part of a nationwide tour.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy.

It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder: who will be next?

Michelle Collins (far left) and Daniel Casey (pictured far right) are among the stars of Cluedo (Photo by Craig Sugden)

This hilarious spoof of a thriller, will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit…. with what... and where!

This UK premiere production promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the play is written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and, for the UK production, Mark Bell.

Cluedo was invented during World War Two by a British musician, fire warden and munitions factory worker called Anthony Pratt in his home in Birmingham.

Michelle Collins stars as Miss Scarlett in Cluedo (Photo by Craig Sugden)

Boddy Manor is based on a real house in Rottingdean, East Sussex which was on the market for a cool £1 million as recently as 2021.

More than 150 million games have been sold worldwide and there are 324 possible outcomes of a typical game of Cluedo.

For more on tickets you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For more entertainment stories for the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.