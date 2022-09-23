Fun and games as improvising aces Austentatious hit stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, October 5.

Multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious bring their tour to Nottingham Playhouse.

The show will entertain and astonish audiences in equal measure.The smash-hit Regency comedy romp returns, stuffed with rakish dukes, swooning ladies, and romantic entanglements aplenty.

Nottingham Playhouse welcomes the acclaimed comedy show Austentatious for a performance on October 5.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austentatious is an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country’s quickest comic performers.

Every single show the cast conjures up a brand new ‘lost’ Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience.

The show comes fresh from multiple sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, residencies in London’s West End and at Leicester Square Theatre and a BBC Radio 4 Christmas special.

No two shows are ever the same, with previous ‘lost’ masterpieces including Crazy Rich Georgians, Double 0 Darcy and Game of Scones.

Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices and die-hard fans alike.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk