Full steam ahead for Agatha Christie classic at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, ​April 1 to 5, 2025.

Following a sell-out tour of the best-selling crime novel of all time, And Then There Were None, Agatha Christie Ltd, Fiery Angel and Lucy Bailey (director of the West End hit Witness for the Prosecution) will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of another Agatha Christie classic to the stage later in 2024 and into 2025.

Murder On The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best.

See Murder On The Orient Express at Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2025.

Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this new production is a thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside.

Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Director Lucy Bailey explained: “Murder on the Orient Express is fast, funny, almost farcical at times, but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge.”

Details: For more on tickets go to www.trch.co.uk