From classic rock to Sabrina Carpenter, the top tributes coming to Mansfield

Celebrate Coldplay with Sky Full of Stars

Classic songs galore from an array of acts will resound around the Palace Theatre in Mansfield in September as eight tribute shows hit the venue.

First up on September 3 is A Sky Full of Stars, celebrating Coldplay. Aiming to recreate the atmosphere of the band’s renowned live shows, with songs ranging from the anthemic Viva La Vida to the uplifting A Sky Full of Stars, via Clocks, Yellow, Paradise and Hymn for the Weekend. Tickets cost £28.

UK Pink Floyd Experience comes to the venue on September 4, featuring top-flight musicians, a Floyd-style light show and more than two hours of music.

The new show for 2025 includes all the songs from Wish You Were Here plus favourites from The Division Bell, The Wall, Animals and The Dark Side of The Moon. They will also play the Syd Barrett song is Lucifer Sam - and the setlist also includes the much requested Childhood’s End’ from Obscured By Clouds. Tickets cost £30.50.

Voodoo Room recreate the sounds of Clapton and Hendrix

Yourythmics play on September 5. They are fronted by the multi award-winning Stacy Green, a finalist in the National Tribute Music Awards best lookalike category. With her band and her very own ‘Dave Stewart’, she will take theatregoers through the likes of Love is a Stranger, Here Comes the Rain Again, Sisters are Doing It for Themselves and Sweet Dreams. Expect authentic vintage costumes in a show ranging from Annie Lennox’s early career as one half of Eurythmics alongside Dave Stewart and into her solo career, complete with moving visual backdrop. Tickets cost £28.50.

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience are marking more a decade together – and come to Mansfield on September 6. Along with replica costumes and classic dance routines, the show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades - from classic ‘90s hits through to their most recent triumphs. Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more. The show also features the a special Robbie Williams tribute with songs including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy. Tickets cost £27.50.

Younger pop fans can savour Sweet & Sour - The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo on September 10. Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. Tickets cost £26.

DS:UK - Brothers in ’85 Tour brings the sound of Dire Straits to town on September 11. In 1985, Dire Straits were at the apex of their career as one of the biggest bands in the world. Still today, Mark Knopfler remains one of the most acclaimed guitarists in rock. Their biggest album, Brothers in Arms, still sits in the top ten of the best selling albums in chart history. DS:UK began touring in 2016 and have become known for their attention to musical and sonic detail, the humour, fun and interesting history that they pack into their shows. Expect Sultans of Swing, Money for Nothing and plenty more. Tickets cost £25.50.

The pure rock'n'roll euphoria of Bruce Springsteen can be experienced on September 12. The Sound of Springsteen takes fans on a journey through his remarkable catalogue, from Greetings from Asbury Park to 2020's Ghosts via the legendary hits Born in the USA and Born to Run. Prepare for the thundering guitars, epic saxophone and powerful lyrics. Tickets cost £28.

Voodoo Room bring a night of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream to the venue on September 18. Proudly stating “no wigs, no pantomime,” the power trio features musicians who have worked with the likes of Steve Winwood, Massive Attack, Arthur Brown, Fish and Thunder. Neneh Cherry called them “absolutely incredible”. Tickets cost £26.50.

And the renowned Mersey Beatles play on September 20. They have been rocking sold-out audiences around the globe since 1999 with their celebration of the music that changed the world. Their new show features a special 60th anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ seminal 1965 albums Help!, Rubber Soul and their era defining Shea Stadium concert – the world's first ever stadium rock’n’roll show.

These four lads from Liverpool will also perform hits from every era of The Beatles' recording career in a two-hour spectacular. Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister, said: “The Mersey Beatles absolutely nail the sound of The Beatles. They have that brilliant ability to get people up on their feet dancing – and John would have loved that!” Ticket cost £29.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.