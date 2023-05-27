News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Friendly Fires to play at Nottingham Rock City on 15th anniversary tour

Friendly Fires
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Friendly Fires are not to be missed at Nottingham's Rock City venueFriendly Fires are not to be missed at Nottingham's Rock City venue
Friendly Fires are not to be missed at Nottingham's Rock City venue

Nottingham Rock City, November 23.

Friendly Fires are to embark on a very special UK tour to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the release of their seminal self-titled debut’, as well as reissues of the album and Paris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about the new live dates and reissues, the band said: “We‘ve had such a ridiculously fun time playing these first album shows that we‘re going to spread the love to some more corners of the UK. Join us to raise a glass and have a dance – it’s gonna be special.

Most Popular

    “We’re also going to mark the occasion with 15th anniversary re-issues of the vinyl edition of the ‘Friendly Fires’ LP, and the ‘Paris’ 12” complete with its iconic Aeroplane remix.

    "Both of these have been out of print for an age, so we thought it’d be good for a few more people to be able to own them.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Friendly Fires was the debut album from the St Albans-three piece, Ed MacFarlane, Edd Gibson and Jack Savidge, an era-defining record.

    Details: See www.rock-city.co.uk

    For entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Paris