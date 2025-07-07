Friday18 live music event makes its Kimberley debut this summer

The Dog House is hosting the opening Friday18 gig in Kimberley this week. Photo: Google

The Friday18 live music programme is coming to Kimberley this summer and it all starts this week.

Friday18 offers an hour of live music from 18.00 at Kimberley venue every week from this Friday, July 11, until August 29.

Launching this year’s series at The Dog House on Main Street is fan favourite jazz singer Jeanie Barton.

The programme then runs as follows:

July 18 at Roots – Ben Mark Smith (singer-songwriter)

July 25 at Cricketers Rest – Kev Smith (guitar vocalist)

August 1 at White Lion – Trevor Pringle (acoustic singer)

August 8 at White Lion – Sun and Moon (funk, soul and blues band)

August 15 at White Lion – Higgs Bo’Sun (acoustic roots quartet)

August 22 at Cricketers Rest – Joshua Todd (songwriter and guitarist/pianist)

August 29 at White Lion – We Are The Station (indie rock band)

Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox Alliance), portfolio holder for leisure and health at Broxtowe Council, said: “I’m hugely excited to be able to bring our Friday18 summer series to Kimberley this year.

"Taking place in four pubs across the town, this is a great initiative to support the Kimberley night time economy and talented local musicians.

"I encourage the Kimberley community to come out and start their weekend off with fantastic live music in some amazing venues.”

The summer sessions will bring some atmosphere to Kimberly, kicking off Friday nights with local musical talent.

Friday18 is an event which has developed through the council's C-City partnership with the German town of Gutersloh.