Free Nottingham show as legend John Otway approaches his 5,000th gig
John Otway
Nottingham Foremans, March 16.
John Otway will, amazingly, perform the 5,000th gig of his career at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on April 2, but before that he is doing a special free one-off at one of his favourite venues, Foremans in Nottingham.Otway has been carefully counting every gig since the very first one in 1972, in order to do something very special for the 5,000th.John, who turns 70 in October, is preparing a newspaper to distribute at Shepherd’s Bush Empire listing all 5,000 gigs, along with photographs from the past 50 years, and hopes to have early copies available at Foremans.Otway truly deserves national treasure status. Alongside this frankly ridiculous number of live shows he has managed two top 20 singles, collaborated with The Who’s Pete Townshend, and been featured in an internationally released feature film about his life.
