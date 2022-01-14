Free music workshops all set to break down barriers for Notts youngsters

Mentor and vocal coach Ben Hellings is again involved in the Be Scene and Heard sessions. (Photo credit: Ralph Barklam)

More than half the places are now filled for this year’s Be Scene and Heard - a fully inclusive project for young people aged between 18-25 funded by Youth Music - but there’s still time for the next generation of artistic talent to sign up for the free workshops, kicking off January 31.

Applications are welcome from young people of all abilities with d/deaf participants and mentors already on board - including members of the Able Orchestra in Mansfield.

Singer and producer Rudi - who was a mentor last year and is back for round two - feels his role is mainly to instil confidence in the young artists to trust their own creative ideas.

“This year, we have the opportunity to do face to face but we’ll also keep the option of online if people feel more confident with that.

"We hope this next Be Scene and Heard will let young people explore their creativity and give them a chance to record their own music. It’s a great project so I hope anyone thinking about it now applies, I can’t wait to see you there.”

Opportunities include a showcase performance; filming music videos; songwriting sessions and professionally recording tracks as well as gaining insight into how the music industry works with loads of professional advice and insider tips.

Vocal coach Ben Hellings, another of the artist mentors back for a second year, said: “We had a signer to help communication but found that sessions online made it very easy. You could really focus on each artist with no background noise or distractions. Everyone was able to be involved equally."

Mentor Molly May Gardiner. (Photo credit: Charlotte Jopling Photography)

Professionally trained musical theatre performer Molly Gardiner, who has worked on shows such as Dolly Parton’s smash hit 9 to 5 musical on the West End, as well as choreographing, is looking forward to coaching young adults to sing, create music and videos.

“Beyond all of my professional skills in the arts, I am a qualified hypnotherapist and so both of these elements means I am able to support the young people to unleash their inner confidence which allows them to create, whilst also assisting their individual needs and helping them achieve their goals.”

The programme is designed to be flexible, with the option of in person and online delivery and bespoke mentoring sessions scheduled once applicants have signed up.

To sign up, go to the Facebook page Be Scene And Heard - Home | Facebook or email Will at [email protected]

Mentor and singer Rudi (Photo credit: Oscar Speed)

