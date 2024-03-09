FoxyFest 2024 to present all-day festival filled with Notts music talent
The Black Market Venue, Warsop, April 6, from 12noon.
An all-day festival of music is not to be missed by fans across the area.
The festival is the second to be put together by 19-year-old Joel Fox, a talented performer on the local scene who has branched out into staging music events.
Joel’s first FoxyFest event at the venue was such a success that it allowed him to donate £835 to Clowne Scouts and £835 to CHIPS, a charity which provides wheelchairs to young people who would otherwise have no way of getting around on their own.
FoxyFest 2024 features a mouthwatering line-up of local artists and bands including Warren Ireland and Threes a Croud, both from Mansfield.
Star Botherers are a group from Warsop while festival scene regulars such as Nick Parker, will feature, plus rising talent including Bridget and Pet Needs.
Details: Tickets can be found at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/joel-fox/t-monxozp
