FoxyFest 2024 to present all-day festival filled with Notts music talent

The Black Market Venue, Warsop, April 6, from 12noon.

An all-day festival of music is not to be missed by fans across the area.

The festival is the second to be put together by 19-year-old Joel Fox, a talented performer on the local scene who has branched out into staging music events.

Joel Fox's second FoxyFest event is to take place in April.

Joel’s first FoxyFest event at the venue was such a success that it allowed him to donate £835 to Clowne Scouts and £835 to CHIPS, a charity which provides wheelchairs to young people who would otherwise have no way of getting around on their own.

FoxyFest 2024 features a mouthwatering line-up of local artists and bands including Warren Ireland and Threes a Croud, both from Mansfield.

Star Botherers are a group from Warsop while festival scene regulars such as Nick Parker, will feature, plus rising talent including Bridget and Pet Needs.

Details: Tickets can be found at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/joel-fox/t-monxozp