Four decades of success is marked by Ukelele Orchestra Of Great Britain

By Steve Eyley
Published 8th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 15:53 GMT
The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain.
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 24.

The Ukulele Orchestra proudly present their 40th anniversary World Tour, a witty, quirky, irreverent, awesome, foot-stomping obituary of rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment, all played on the ‘bonsai guitar”.

For the past decades, they have been thrilling audiences with their off-beat humour and four-stringed virtuosity, from Tasmania to the Arctic Circle.

Formed as the antidote to mindless pop, egocentric rock, and the indulgent bluster of the music business, what is the secret of their longevity?

Perhaps it’s the menagerie of voices in a collision of post-punk performance and toe-tapping classics? Or the fact that there are no drums, pianos, backing tracks, guitars, or banjos, no pitch shifters or electronic trickery – just the rich palette of orchestration afforded by ukuleles, plus fulsome vocals.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk

