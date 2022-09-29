Faustus are the latest guests at Harthill's Beehive Folk Club on October 7.

The highly talented folk band will be coming to the area soon as part of a 16-date tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

Faustus are known for captivating audiences with their room-shaking power, vocal precision and instrumental mastery.

Put simply, this band has complete command on stage and in the studio.

Playing music for our times, Faustus take traditional English music, rip it up, put it together again and move it on.

A vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock/prog rock influence propels the sound into the here and now and a range of instruments deployed in unconventional ways gives a unique texture, depth and variety to the band’s sound.

Setting the band apart are the distinctive individual voices of Benji Kirkpatrick, Paul Sartin and Saul Rose.

Their close harmonies are faultless and well-crafted and all three members trade lead vocals to great effect.

Details: For more, you can go to http://www.faustusband.com/