Flag-waving singalong fun awaits at Proms night in Retford

Patriotic fervour will sweep the venue (photo: Adobe Stock)

Raise those flags, warm up those voices and prepare for an evening music, patriotism and celebration as the Last Night of The Proms comes to Retford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced entirely in-house at the Majestic Theatre, by our talented creative team, the fundraising event brings together the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus live on stage, alongside a line-up of special guest singers. With a blend of seasoned professionals and handpicked local stars, it promises to be a showcase of talent from across the region.

This year’s programme promises something for everyone – with stirring selections from famous film scores, Broadway and West End classics, and more surprises along the way. Then the concert will reach the rousing Proms finale – a joyous celebration of all things British, featuring timeless favourites like Land of Hope and Glory, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Audience participation is very much encouraged, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the fifth time the venue has hosted a Last Night of the Proms-style concert. The annual event raises money for the theatre.

A theatre spokesperson said: “With over 100 performers on stage, including a full 60-piece orchestra and a powerhouse ensemble of vocalists, this promises to be our biggest and boldest Proms night yet. It’s a night of unity, music, and community spirit – all in support of a great cause.”

The concert takes place on Saturday August 30, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.