The society’s Christmas Concert this year is called Noël! Noël! and will be held at the church on St John's Street, getting under way at 7.30pm.The concert, to be conducted by music director Diane Haslam (pictured), will feature A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten and Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, plus more Christmas favourites, not to mention audience participation in the carols.2024 will be the choir’s golden anniversary year. The first concert in this milestone year will be on May 4 in Southwell Minster. The programme has the theme of songs about music. This will be followed by a Golden Anniversary Concert on November 16, 2024.