Festive sounds in Blidworth Welfare Band's Christmas concert in Worksop

St Anne’s Church, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, December 10.

Blidworth Welfare band is a brass band with a rich heritage, starting out in the late 19th cent‌ury as The Stanton Hill Temperance Band, based in Sutton-In-Ashfield.

Don't miss this festive concert by Blidworth Welfare Band, taking place in Worksop.

Blidworth Welfare band has established itself over the years as an extremely successful contesting and concert band, performing all over the country.

Since 2009 the band, in national competitions, has been placed in the top six no less than 22 times. In that time, the band has also progressed from the second section, returning to the Championship section in 2017, competing against some of the best bands in the country such as Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, to name but a few.

Following an 18-month period where the band couldn't rehearse together due to Covid restrictions, band members are now once again performing together at contests and concerts.

At its most recent competition in May, Blidworth won first prize at the Buxton Pavilion Gardens in the first competition held there since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Details: Tickets are £10 (free for under 16s), available from the church on 07591 727602 or you can also pay on the door.