Festive fun for all the family in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra concert
Starting at 3.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Stephen Bullamore and features guest vocal soloists Gareth Wynne and Cara Dudgeon.
The concert will feature music extracts from Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet score The Nutcracker, Troika from Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kije Suite, Nigel Hess’s A Christmas Overture, plus Malcolm Arnold’s Fantasy On Christmas Carols.
In addition, you can hear Leroy Anderson’s classic Sleigh Ride, Leontovych’s Carol Of The Bells, Howard Blake’s The Snowman Suite, Alan Silvestri’s The Polar Express Suite, plus classic Christmas songs and audience participation carols.
For more on tickets, you can go to Ticket Source, email tic[email protected] or order by phoneon 07733 312322.
