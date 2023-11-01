Festive fun for all the family in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra concert

​Get ready for an afternoon packed full of festive family-friendly music when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra performs at the city’s Albert Hall venue on Sunday, December 10.

Starting at 3.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Stephen Bullamore and features guest vocal soloists Gareth Wynne and Cara Dudgeon.

The concert will feature music extracts from Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet score The Nutcracker, Troika from Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kije Suite, Nigel Hess’s A Christmas Overture, plus Malcolm Arnold’s Fantasy On Christmas Carols.

In addition, you can hear Leroy Anderson’s classic Sleigh Ride, Leontovych’s Carol Of The Bells, Howard Blake’s The Snowman Suite, Alan Silvestri’s The Polar Express Suite, plus classic Christmas songs and audience participation carols.

Enjoy an afternoon of festive music with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

For more on tickets, you can go to Ticket Source, email tic[email protected] or order by phoneon 07733 312322.