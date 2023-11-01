News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Festive fun for all the family in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra concert

​Get ready for an afternoon packed full of festive family-friendly music when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra performs at the city’s Albert Hall venue on Sunday, December 10.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Starting at 3.30pm, the concert will be conducted by Stephen Bullamore and features guest vocal soloists Gareth Wynne and Cara Dudgeon.

The concert will feature music extracts from Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet score The Nutcracker, Troika from Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kije Suite, Nigel Hess’s A Christmas Overture, plus Malcolm Arnold’s Fantasy On Christmas Carols.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, you can hear Leroy Anderson’s classic Sleigh Ride, Leontovych’s Carol Of The Bells, Howard Blake’s The Snowman Suite, Alan Silvestri’s The Polar Express Suite, plus classic Christmas songs and audience participation carols.

Most Popular
    Enjoy an afternoon of festive music with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.Enjoy an afternoon of festive music with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.
    Enjoy an afternoon of festive music with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

    For more on tickets, you can go to Ticket Source, email tic[email protected] or order by phoneon 07733 312322.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Albert Hall