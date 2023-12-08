Enjoy some festival entertainment with Festival Voices at Southwell Minster. (Photo by Nick Rutter)

​Southwell Minster, December 18.

Southwell Music Festival is back for two festive offerings at the Minster.

A Christmas Celebration sees the Southwell Festival Voices join forces with director Marcus Farnsworth and narrator Simone Ibbett-Brown to share carols old and new in a stunning and atmospheric sequence of poetry and music celebrating the joy of Christmas.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the festival team will also host its first ever Festive Family Carols event on Sunday, December 17.This relaxed, interactive, daytime concert features a 50-minute programme of popular carols and music performed by a quartet of Festival Voices.

Host Marcus Farnsworth will be leading proceedings, including the opportunity to join together and sing along to a few much-loved Christmas songs.

Details: For ticket availability, go to southwellmusicfestival.com/onlinebooking or call 01636 330014.