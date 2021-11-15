Festival of comedy aims for big finish this weekend in Nottingham

After a difficult 20 months, we are all in need of a laugh so more than 100 comedians have been taking part in the ten-day event, to give us all some light-hearted fun.

Festival organisers pride themselves on supporting local, national and international comedians through all stages of their careers and are pleased to welcome back many returning acts to the festival.

Nottinghamshire truly is becoming an area full of comedy with many local performers taking to the stage.

Eryn Tett Finds Her Audience is a show that is not to be missed at Nottingham Comedy Festival

Not only do local Improv group, MissImp, have their own venue full of local improvised comedy, local acts Edi Johnston, Katie Mitchell, Kitty Messalina, Jeanette Bird Bradley, Rhymes Against Humanity, Jay Sandhu, Tommy Tomski, John Morris and Sarah Keyworth are all involved.

With so many acts involved, it’s hard to pick out just a few, but here are details of some of the acts you might want to check out:

An alternative stand-up show which earnestly takes an entirely literal approach to the common comedian advice of ‘find your audience’, Eryn Tett Finds Her Audience will be at the Lord Roberts Pub on November 19 (9.30pm) and November 20 (5pm).

Eryn's stand up is made up of word play, short jokes, odd observations and surreal storytelling set to a charmingly uncomfortable rhythm.

Amsterdam-based comic James Johnson

Promising Middle Aged Women is a show on Saturday, November 20, from 5.30pm at The Carousel, Hockley.

Expect stand-up comedy and other fun, friendly and occasionally revolting shenanigans from four up and coming acts.

Becky Heaviside, Emma Crossland, Helen Swallow and Kerry Robinson are all on the Yorkshire comedy circuit, now bringing their unique points of view to the Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Here they share an hour of witty observations about life, love and everything in between.

See Sharon Em in Cynically Dead at Nottingham Comedy Festival

Also at The Carousel on November 20 (2.30pm), Sharon Em and James Johnson will perform their new show Cynically Dead.

This is a rare chance to see two Amsterdam-based rising stars of the international comedy circuit perform in the UK.

Their work-in-progress split-bill show is fast-paced, story-based comedy at its finest, with two of the most promising comedians the international scene has to offer.

For information on how to get tickets, you can see www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk

