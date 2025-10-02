Festival ‘by the people, for the people’ returns to Nottingham

'It's about having a party with the rest of the city': Hockley Hustle

More than 400 performers will take part in an all-day festival bringing life and music into the heart of Hockley in Nottingham.

The charity festival Hockley Hustle is a music and arts festival spanning more than 50 venues and raising money for charities. It takes place on Sunday October 19, and features acts covering genres galore.

Fresh from playing Later with Jools Holland, Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) uses a mix of English, Pidgin and Ga and is known for his ‘shamanistic’ live performance, fierce raps and dance moves. The Sheffield artist will be joined by collaborator and Nubiyan Twist vocalist Aziza Jay on the Broadway Stage. Some very familiar Nottingham faces will also be revealed as a part of dub reggae producer Origin One’s headline set.

Nottingham’s own poet and hip hop master Jah Digga, fresh from welcoming Prince Harry to the city, will also make his Hustle debut with a full live band for the very first time. One of the city’s favourite singers Rob.Green, along with some secret sets, complete the Broadway line up.

Davina Songbird is among the performers taking part

The historic St Mary’s Church will host the UFO Orchestra for the first time, transforming the gothic setting with the power of a 60-piece orchestra. They will be joined by a roster of special guests, including Davina Songbird, the internationally acclaimed Eyre Llew and the sounds of modern black-British soul from harmonic duo MelonyX.

Headlining the Bodega stage will be one of the city’s singing stars, Jerub. Born in Nigeria and raised in Nottingham, the singer’s reflective brand of soulful indie pop has captivated live audiences across the UK and Europe. Jerub has also had a remarkable list of TV moments including opening the King’s Coronation Concert on BBC One.

Legendary selectors V Rocket headline 31K, preceded by the producer and artist Riddla, recently seen performing with DJ AG. Cappo, Sancho Panza and Alfie Sharp feature on the BBC Introducing stage at Metronome.

Other crowdpleasing local stand-outs include Stuart Pearce at Fisher Gate Point; Benjamin Luhis and 94 Gunships at Carousel; Leah Sinead at Rough Trade; Seas Of Mirth at The Angel; LDYA at JamCafe; Poets Off The Endz and GOBS Collective at Pogo; Jazz at The Pelican and Irish Jam and Jazz at The Bath Inn.

New venues are joining the festival too, with People’s Hall set to welcome anarchist band Cheap Dirty Horse in its first outing as a community venue.

After their sellout Soho Theatre run and a short tour of the world, the glittery and glamorous House Of Life descend on Nottingham for what promises to be “the silliest after party you'll ever attend”, hosted by The Raverend, at Baa Bar - just one of the festival after parties.

Festival producer Caetano Capurro said: “Hockley Hustle is a celebration of all the artists, all the work that we do across the year. It's a celebration of the areas that we live in and the areas that we thrive in.

“I don't think there's any festival that's quite as by the people, for the people as Hockley Hustle because that's what it's all about – it's never about making money, it's never about being the most famous person in the lineup, it's about having a party with the rest of the city.”

Surprise moments are woven throughout the day, including a flash mob of the city’s choirs who will come together on Broad Street for a mass choral performance, before the street transforms into the Silent Disco.

Another standout for 2025 is the expanded Queer Hustle, which will bring voguing, waacking and ballroom culture to the streets and venues of Hockley.

In the lead-up, there will be workshops with international artists including Eric Scutaro and Chimelle Winter, helping participants prepare routines for a ballroom showcase at Das Kino on the day itself.

At the Lord Roberts, Unnamed Drag Productions will take over with drag bingo, sit-down performances and drag-karaoke. Queer-up Duck will present an exhibition at Broadway Gallery in the lead up to the festival, while Jade Bramley’s Queer Notts Zine will distribute 1,000 free copies.

Community spirit will also take centre stage at Speaker’s Corner, a brand-new addition for 2025. Taking place on Heathcoat Street, the space will give charities and local leaders a platform to share their stories.

Over its 19 years, the Hustle has raised more than £237,500 for local charities, and this year it aims to smash through the £250,000 milestone.

The festival has chosen six new charities to support this year – Friends & Bredrins prostate cancer support group; Juno Women’s Aid; Nottinghamshire Hospice; Refugee Roots; The Pastel Project and The Uniform Project Nottingham.

As ever, the Hustle is about more than music. Jumbo Productions, the team behind Glastonbury, will run street décor workshops in the run-up, helping transform festival spaces with installations that reflect their musical identity.

Organisers are giving artists the chance to take part in a Hustle T-shirt design competition, which will give both community designers and young artists (16-plus) the chance to see their work worn by thousands on festival day.

The emerging artist competition has seen more than 30 new acts enter, with three winners now on their way to making their festival debuts.

Venues for 2025 include Fisher Gate Point; Fox and Grapes; Can’t Stop Won’t Stop; The Grove; The Bath Inn; Liquid Light Brewery; Movers; The Carousel; Bunkers Hill; Emmanuel House; 31K; The Model; Pogo; Lost Again; Dispatch and JamCafe.

Tickets are £15 per person plus booking fee for a wristband giving entry into everyvenue and performance. Student concessions and Young Hustlers tickets for under 18s are available.

Visit www.hockleyhustle.co.uk to book and for more information.