Feelgood stage show The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel comes to Nottingham venue

See Hayley Mills and Rula Lenska in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Theatre Royal Nottingham, February 7 to 11.

Simon Friend Entertainment’s world premiere stage production of Deborah Moggach’s story is not to be missed when it visits Nottinghamshire soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing in this feelgood tale of love, adventure, and starting over are the celebrated stars of stage and screen, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) who stars as Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1’s Just Good Friends, EastEnders) who plays Douglas and Rula Lenska (ITV’s Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4’s Celebrity Big Brother) who performs as Madge.

Most Popular

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century’s most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life.

The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk