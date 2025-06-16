Feel the power and passion of Fleetwood Mac in Nottingham

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are endorsed by Mick Fleetwood (photo: Matt Ford)

An acclaimed and hugely popular tribute to Fleetwood Mac is on its way to Nottingham.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving 150 million views to date via YouTube.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time – and one which has sold a mighty 125 million albums worldwide.

Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove said: “We’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we've curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music. From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy.

The show promises 'an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music' (photo: Matt Ford)

"We’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed. We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert.

"We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It's a thank you for their incredible songs, the memories we all share with their music, and the magic that Fleetwood Mac has given us all through the decades.”

This new career-spanning live show – featuring a seven-piece band – comes to the Royal Concert Hall on July 9. Visit rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com to book.