Feel the '90s soul vibes with the return of Kenny Thomas

'What a journey it’s been so far': Kenny Thomas

Multi-platinum selling and twice Brit Award nominated British soul singer Kenny Thomas will be bringing his hits and more to Nottingham next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour coincides with the 35th anniversary of Kenny’s debut album Voices, which saw him make an instant impact on the charts with singles such as Thinking About Your Love, Outstanding and Best of You.

Most Popular

Kenny will perform all of these hits, plus a selection of tracks from his new album, Unstoppable, which sees him cap off a remarkable resurgence story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From his ‘90s heyday of big-selling singles and albums, Brit Award nominations and nine Top of the Pops performances in three years, Kenny’s life took an abrupt turn in dealing with the rare terminal illness of his daughter Christina.

But through pioneering treatment Kenny worked to provide funding for, Christina survived, though still requires regular care.

This turn-around in recent years ran in tandem with a resurgent musical career which has seen Kenny re-establish himself. In 2024 he completed his biggest ever UK tour, which included a sold out show at the London Palladium.

Of this momentous comeback, Kenny said: “What a journey it’s been so far! Unstoppable is my first studio album in 15 years and honestly, I think it’s some of my best work to date. I’m sure my fans will connect with it and enjoy listening to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been with me from the beginning and we now have my biggest ever UK tour on sale, which is all because of them. I love performing and we can’t wait to take these songs on the road as well as the hits that my fans expect.”

With Unstoppable, released earlier this year, Kenny returned with an album that harks back to the soulful sound his fans know and love, while adding a modern funk sound full of bombastic beats, bold rhythms and blazing bass lines.

The Unstoppable Tour: The Very Best of Kenny Thomas comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Thursday March 12. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.