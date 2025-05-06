Feel a blast of California sun as trio hit Nottingham

By Peter Ormerod
Published 6th May 2025, 11:54 BST
The band are inspired by everyone from David Bowie and Prince to Justice and GorillazThe band are inspired by everyone from David Bowie and Prince to Justice and Gorillaz
Hotly tipped San Diego trio Almost Monday bring their acclaimed brand of indie-pop to Nottingham next month.

Fresh off the sold-out success of their debut headline tour across the US and Europe, the band are hitting the road again in support of their debut album Dive and hit song Can’t Slow Down, which they have performed on the highly-rated US show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Music lovers are promised a blast of California sunshine from their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses and danceable grooves, inspired by everyone from David Bowie and Prince to Justice and Gorillaz. The band were formed by Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Luke Fabry (bass) and Cole Clisby (guitar) after countless garage jams, DIY gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together.

Almost Monday play at The Bodega on June 14. Visit bodeganottingham.com to book.

