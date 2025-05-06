Feel a blast of California sun as trio hit Nottingham

The band are inspired by everyone from David Bowie and Prince to Justice and Gorillaz

Hotly tipped San Diego trio Almost Monday bring their acclaimed brand of indie-pop to Nottingham next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh off the sold-out success of their debut headline tour across the US and Europe, the band are hitting the road again in support of their debut album Dive and hit song Can’t Slow Down, which they have performed on the highly-rated US show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Music lovers are promised a blast of California sunshine from their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses and danceable grooves, inspired by everyone from David Bowie and Prince to Justice and Gorillaz. The band were formed by Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Luke Fabry (bass) and Cole Clisby (guitar) after countless garage jams, DIY gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together.

Almost Monday play at The Bodega on June 14. Visit bodeganottingham.com to book.