Feast of music lined up in series of free recitals at Southwell Minster

​Southwell Minster

The lunchtime series of free music recitals at Southwell Minster has a full season lined up for 2024.

The 21 recitals for this year include a range of events, ranging from folk music, to jazz, to chamber music, song recitals and barbershop.

Mariatu Kanneh-Mason will be among the soloists at Southwell Minster's free lunchtime recitals.

The first recital is on January 19 when singers from the Minster School will be celebrating the centenary of the Walt Disney Studios with songs from the films.

Other highlights are a celebration of the centenary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, and – fittingly on November 22, St Cecilia’s Day (patron saint of music), a recital by Mariatu Kanneh-Mason (pictured), cellist from the county’s famous musical Kanneh-Mason family.

Recitals are 1.30pm to 2.15pm on Fridays and occur (mostly) fortnightly. Refreshments are available.

Details: Full details of the season can be found on https://www.southwellminster.org/whats-on/all- concerts/lunchtime-concerts/