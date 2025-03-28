Feast of music is coming your way this summer as Notts festival returns

Alabama 3 are among the talented performers at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival. (Photo credit: Robert Blackham)

Calling all music fans. Have you got your tickets yet for this year’s eagerly-awaited Gate To Southwell Festival?

International artists from four continents will play starring roles at this summer’s event, to be held at Kirklington Lakes from July 3 to 6, alongside some of the UK’s leading folk roots and acoustic music performers.

Senegal’s “Hendrix of the kora”, Seckou Keita, will be one of the headline acts with his African Homeland Band, and there will also be a strong European contingent including Madrid-based Track Dogs, Barcelona World music stars El Pony Pisador and returning Italian duo Veronica Sbergia & Max De Bernardi.

All the way from America comes the cajun/zydeco Texan sounds of Ruben Moreno and Broster & West, featuring GTSF favourite Mike West of Truckstop Honeymoon together with Canadian songwriter Nick Broster.

Top Aussie performers Hat Fitz & Cara return to GTSF, performing their rich mix of delta Blues, folk and traditional Celtic styles, and acclaimed Australian songstress Lucy Gallant will bring her colourful brand of folk pop.

With long-established major music events such as Cambridge Folk Festival and WOMAD sadly taking a break in 2025, the 18th Gate To Southwell looks certain to provide a welcome, high-quality alternative.

Led by English folk hero Richard Thompson – the famous Fairport Convention guitarist and celebrated singer-songwriter – UK stars will include Alabama 3, Katharine Priddy, Skinny Lister, Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings, The Magpies (featuring Bella Gafney, Holly Brandon and Ellie Gowers), The Rosie Hood Band, Sam Kelly & Jamie Francis, Banter, Sam Carter, up-and-coming five piece Evolution of Fishermen and the alt-folk of Common Culture from Barnsley.

Adding to the international flavour, but hailing from North Yorkshire, there’s also the New York Brass Band. And for something completely different, featuring everything from Carolan to tango to Vivaldi, there’s Simon Mayor’s magnificent Mandolinquents.

Senegalese kora star Seckou Keita

In addition to high quality folk roots American and acoustic music, festival goers will enjoy excellent kids entertainment, folk dancing and ceilidhs, a food and drink festival, craft stalls, poetry, comedy and community spirit in abundance.

Tickets are selling fast for this summer’s event. GTSF is a not-for-profit organisation run by enthusiastic and experienced volunteers; any surplus income generated is ploughed into future events.

For tickets and much more information you can go to https://www.gtsf.uk