The Hoth Brothers are at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.

​Kirklington, June 29 to July 2.

We’re now less than a month away from this year’s eagerly-awaited feast of music at the festival.

This summer’s 16th annual festival looks certain to be the Midlands’ most international, entertaining and musically diverse event yet.

Among the headline acts are the acclaimed world music stars The Raghu Dixit Project plus The Dog Show Sessions, an unmissable collaboration between British folk music legends Show Of Hands and the Madrid-based Irish-American roots quartet Track Dogs.

Other high calibre artists at the festival include the veteran British R&B outfit Nine Below Zero (the big band version featuring Charlie Austin on vocals); the Hoth Brothers, bringing bluegrass and Americana from the wilds of New Mexico; and old-time and ragtime from Italian duo Max De Bernardi and Veronica Sbergia.

For more on the line-up for this year’s event in the picturesque village setting of Kirklington, go to gtsf.uk