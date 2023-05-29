News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Feast of music for fans to enjoy at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival in Notts

Gate To Southwell Festival
By Steve Eyley
Published 30th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The Hoth Brothers are at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.The Hoth Brothers are at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.
The Hoth Brothers are at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.

​Kirklington, June 29 to July 2.

We’re now less than a month away from this year’s eagerly-awaited feast of music at the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This summer’s 16th annual festival looks certain to be the Midlands’ most international, entertaining and musically diverse event yet.

Most Popular

    Among the headline acts are the acclaimed world music stars The Raghu Dixit Project plus The Dog Show Sessions, an unmissable collaboration between British folk music legends Show Of Hands and the Madrid-based Irish-American roots quartet Track Dogs.

    Other high calibre artists at the festival include the veteran British R&B outfit Nine Below Zero (the big band version featuring Charlie Austin on vocals); the Hoth Brothers, bringing bluegrass and Americana from the wilds of New Mexico; and old-time and ragtime from Italian duo Max De Bernardi and Veronica Sbergia.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more on the line-up for this year’s event in the picturesque village setting of Kirklington, go to gtsf.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:American