Feast of classical music as New Year's Eve Gala returns to Royal Concert Hall
Sinfonia Viva
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, December 31.
The celebrated young pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, part of Nottingham’s internationally-known musical family, will return to the stage with Sinfonia Viva for this annual gala concert.Having successfully made her BBC Proms concerto debut this summer, Jeneba (19) will perform the popular masterpiece Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at the concert, a mainstay with local audiences for more than 25 years.“I always love performing with Sinfonia Viva and, as a family, we are proud patrons of the orchestra. Everybody at Viva is always so friendly and welcoming and it is incredible to think that I last performed with them at the 2018 New Year’s Eve concert, which seems like a lifetime ago.”The concert also features Gershwin’s Strike Up The Band Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Waltz, Johann Strauss II’s Blue Danube Waltz and more.