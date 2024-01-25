Fast Show legends reunite for tour dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Don't miss An Evening With The Fast Show, coming soon to venues in Sheffield and Nottingham.

Sheffield City Hall, March 25/Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, March 27.

​30 years since the The Fast Show first burst onto our television screens, the legendary 90s sketch show is back, live on tour.

Tickets for An Evening With The Fast Show go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 26, from

TheFastShow.live.

Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are reuniting with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams.

This celebratory live tour will be a huge treat for fans of the multi-award winning quick-fire TV sketch show and provide a real behind-the-scenes insight into some of their favourite characters and catchphrases.

The cast will chat together about how it all began, how they made the TV show, and created the characters, and the fun they had doing it.This will be interspersed with performances of some of their best-loved sketches monologues and songs, with on-screen inserts and a moment to remember former collaborator, the late, great Caroline Aherne.

Fans will be thrilled at the return of favourite characters including Ted & Ralph, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming and Competitive Dad.

Details: See www.trch.co.uk or sheffieldcityhall.co.uk