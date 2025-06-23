Fascinating Adèle to star on Nottingham stage in hit musical

Adèle Anderson plays Bernadette in the show

A revered British cabaret performer will be taking on a new role when she stars in Priscilla Queen of the Desert in Nottingham next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adèle Anderson, best known as one-third of the internationally acclaimed satirical cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda, will play the role of Bernadette in show, will visit the Royal Concert Hall from Tuesday April 28 to Saturday May 2, 2026.

With razor-sharp wit and a voice to match, Adèle is a revered performer in British cabaret and has been delighting audiences around the world for more than four decades. Since joining Fascinating Aïda in 1984, Adèle has co-written with founder member Dillie Keane and performed in countless shows earning the group numerous accolades, including nominations for three Olivier Award nominations, a Perrier Awards and the New York Drama Desk Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole, the sassy and joyous Broadway and West End hit musical follows a comical and heart-warming journey as three friends travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime.

Featuring a hit parade of dancefloor classics as well as garnering international acclaim, Priscilla Queen of the Desert celebrates of identity, diversity and the journey toward self-acceptance.

Adèle said: “I am delighted to have been asked to join such an illustrious team to bring this joyous show to theatres around the UK. Bernadette is a warm, witty, caring and compassionate character, whom audiences will love. In the current climate it is vital that people see this character as a human being who is secure in herself, who loves, laughs and cries and, most importantly, earns respect from those she encounters as she motors through Australia.”

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.