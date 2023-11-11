Far Out Theatre invite you to saddle up for adult fairytale YeeHaw in Notts visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, December 9.

Far Out Theatre members will hit the stage again soon for this eagerly-awaited fairyale for adults, being performed at the city centre venue.

Far Out Theatre productions are lively, rude, silly, anarchic and sometimes a little dark in tone.

Don't miss the adult show YeeHaw at Nottingham's Squire Performing Arts Centre.

Definitely not for the fainthearted, this cowboy-themed offering has gangs and lawmen, outlaws and gunslingers, cowboys and pioneering women.

Where else would you find all the legendary figures of the Wild West: Annie Oakley, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Calamity Jane, Jesse James, Pat Garrett and the hero of this tale, Billy the Kid?

So come and make hay while the sun shines and make sure to leave any yellow bellies at home, because there is no law, no restraint in this seething cauldron of vice and depravity.

Far Out Theatre has been writing and producing adult pantomime since 2016 when they performed Aladdin.

It was a certified hit with the audience and Dick Whittington, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood and Snow White and the Seven Wh*res quickly followed.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see YeeHaw, you can go to squirepac.co.uk