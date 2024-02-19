Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 12 and 13.

Sam Bradshaw Productions are delighted to present Spot’s Birthday Party live on stage at the Leeming Street venue.

Based on the ever-popular books by Eric Hill and with words and songs by Guy Unsworth, Spot the dog is having a very special birthday party and everyone’s invited. Join Spot and his friends for this engaging and interactive show for everyone aged two-plus and their grown ups.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You're all invited to Spot's Birthday Party at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With integrated Makaton, free party hats, catchy songs, dancing and lots of interactive party games, this is going to be the best birthday party ever.

Based on the Eric Hill classic Happy Birthday Spot that parents and grandparents will remember well, this new adaptation is the perfect introduction to theatre for children.

They will be encouraged to sing and dance along with Steve the Monkey, Tom the Crocodile, Helen the Hippo and Sally and Sam, Spot’s parents, to say a big happy birthday to Spot.

Spot has been an integral part of childhood for more than 40 years and, with his inquisitive nature, sense of curiosity, boundless energy, and simple shapes and colours, Spot helps families explore the world around them.

Details: For tickets, call 01623 463133.