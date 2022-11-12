Family fun with Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Nottingham Playhouse

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

Nottingham Playhouse, December 8 to 31.

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the casting for its new adaptation of the classic children’s story Goldilocks And The Three Bears.

Packed with original songs and larger-than-life characters, this specially created show for children ages 3–8 is the latest in a long line of Nottingham Playhouse Christmas productions for younger audiences.

The two-hander, written and composed by local artists, Anna Wheatley and Jack Quarton, and directed by Playhouse associate artist Hannah Stone, will feature Nottingham actor Julia Bird as Goldilocks and Reece Carter as Big, Medium and Small bear and other parts.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a poptastic dance party of an adventure exploring friendship, home and daring to share.

With music, magic and plenty of opportunities to join in along the way, this show is ‘just right’ for little humans and their grown ups.

Goldilocks and The Three Bears sits alongside the theatre’s famous panto, which this year is an all-singing, all-dancing version of Dick Whittington.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk