Family fun when Wizard Of Oz visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
The Wizard Of Oz
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, January 2.
For one night only, families across the area can see this star-studded production.Starring The One Show and Our Farm in the Dales Matt Baker as Wizard and The Chase’s Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan as the good witch Glinda, this new production will be visiting arenas across the UK.This production of The Wizard of Oz earns itself the official title of The World’s Biggest Panto as it will be performed on the world’s biggest pantomime stage – the equivalent of four London Palladiums – plus two mobile stages that will travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds before a 6,000 capacity audience.The Scarecrow is played by new comedy star Jordan Conway, while the show will also feature Kelly Balaki as Dorothy, Joe Speare as Lion and TV actor Charlie Quirke in the role of Tinman.
Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com