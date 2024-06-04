Family fun when classic David Walliams book Awful Auntie hits the stage

Awful Auntie

This is their latest collaboration in a series of shows which includes the Oliver Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy. The production will visit as part of a UK tour.When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger. When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened.But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.David Walliams said: “The BSC’s live shows of my books are always brilliant. I can’t wait for the fun to begin again – it’s going to be a hoot!”Neal Foster is the adapter and director of Awful Auntie, and for the very first time he is also appearing in the title role. He is the actor/manager of The Birmingham Stage Company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.