Family fun when Aidy The Awesome hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Aidy is a normal eight-year-old girl… or so she thinks!One day, she discovers a family secret that changes everything.Aidy and her granny embark on an adventure that turns their world upside down. They even begin to question what normal is.After all, who wants to be normal when you can be super! But can Aidy conquer her anger and defeat the baddy before he makes the super nannas invisible?Aidy the Awesome is a stunning aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy. Watch the performers fly, zoom and spin through the air.It is performed by Nottinghamshire-based The Gramophones, an established all-female theatre company run by co-artistic directors Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft. They create contemporary, playful, high-quality shows that put women and girls centre stage.