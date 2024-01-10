​Family fun galore is not to be missed at Notts venues in coming weeks

​Family audiences have lots to look forward to at venues in the area in the coming weeks and months.

Follow the yellow brick road to enjoy this touring production of The Wizard Of Oz at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

​Coming to the area direct from a season at the London Palladium, The Wizard Of Oz can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from April 9 to 13.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice finalist, The Vivienne, will play The Wicked Witch of the West.

The new musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, tours the UK and Ireland throughout 2024.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a truly magical experience for all the family.

For more, you can see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Before then, Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe are back onstage at Mansfield Palace Theatre to perform their latest panto production.

Check out Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe's production of The Adventures Of Robin Hood.

The Adventures Of Robin Hood can be seen at the Leeming Street-based venue from January 27 to February 3.

Join Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe for their annual fun, frolics and fundraising as they present this entertaining tale.

Robin and his gang, featuring such well-known outlaws as Little John, Will Scarlet and young Alan of Ferndale, fight continuously against the evil sheriff and his cronies to help the poor. Cheer for Robin and his Merry Man as they rob from the rich and give back to the poor.

More details on tickets for these performances at Mansfield Palace Theatre are available by going to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01623 463133.

Smile is to be performed soon by MishMash Productions (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Finally, Mansfield Museum is the location for two performances by Mishmash Productions on February 10 of the family show Smile.

Augustus the tiger was sad. He had lost his smile. So he did a huge tigery stretch, and set off to find it.

Told through magical and theatrical chamber music and performed by exceptional musicians, Smile takes the audience on a delightful musical adventure.

The production is aimed at children aged three to seven years old and their families.

The show is based on the book Augustus and His Smile, written and illustrated by Catherine Rayner and published by Little Tiger Press.

For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

