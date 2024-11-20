Family fun for all when panto season kicks off at Nottingham Playhouse

Jack And The Beanstalk

Playhouse panto favourite John Elkington once again heads the cast in this year’s super-sized extravaganza, packed with top tunes, dazzling costumes and the usual comedy chaos. Joining John is that other audience favourite, Tom Hopcroft, who will be playing his first baddie as Fleshcreep. Also returning are the award-winning Jewelle Hutchinson (Best Newcomer 2023 Panto Awards) who played the title role in Cinderella last year, as bright and bubbly Jill, and Alice Redmond (Cinderella and Tracey Beaker Gets Real, Nottingham Playhouse) whose role is the cream of the crop – Pat the Cow. Finton Flynn will play the role of the hapless Jack, who exchanges the family cow for a handful of mysterious beans. He is known for playing Russ Gray in Coronation Street. 14 local youngsters will appear as the Youth Chorus, playing many farmyard characters, from scarecrows to chickens, and even assisting Fleshcreep with his mischievous plans. Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, is writer and director of Jack and the Beanstalk.