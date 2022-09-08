Family fun at Retford Majestic Theatre with A Fright In The Museum

Family fun at Retford Majestic Theatre with kids' favourite Danny and Mick in A Fright In The Museum

Retford Majestic Theatre, October 1.

CBBC comedy stars Danny and Mick star in this riotous family comedy show soon.

Danny and Mick have recently been nominated for the TV Comedy Awards in the Best New Sitcom category and will be hitting the stage in spectacular fashion in this latest offering.

Danny and Mick and their dad Clive don’t make enough money from their circus, so get themselves part-time jobs as nightwatchmen in the museum to make ends meet.

However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’.

They soon realise they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out.

This year’s show from the trio is packed full of hilarious comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and specialty acts.

Details: For more, you can go to https://www.majesticretford.org/