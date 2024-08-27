Family fun at Palace Theatre with There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 22.

Get ready for some fantastic family-friendly fun when this popular show comes to the Leeming Street venue in October.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly. I don’t know why she swallowed a fly… but The People’s Theatre Company do!

And now you can too as the world’s best loved nonsense rhyme is brought to life just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pam Adams’s best-selling book.

In this enchanting stage adaptation, aliens from a distant world have crash landed on earth and need help to get home. But there’s a problem. Their rocket runs on stories, not fuel, and only the greatest story in the universe will be enough to save them.

With a captivating combination of live action, animation and puppetry, this magical retelling of There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is sure to surprise and delight children and nostalgic adults in equal measure.

Now you can listen to the songs from the show, including If You’re Happy and You know It, Incy Wincy Spider and more here and sing along when you visit the theatre.

Details: For more on tickets for the production, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

